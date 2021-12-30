Minister Ajay Kumar reviews arrangements for Mukkoti celebrations

Kothagudem: Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar on Wednesday directed the concerned officials to make proper arrangements for Mukkoti Vaikunta Ekadashi celebrations at Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam.

The Minister held a review meeting at Bhadrachalam Sub-Collector's office with district officials on arrangements for the celebrations that begins on January 3 next year. Arrangements should be made in accordance with the Covid regulations, he directed.

The Covid crisis had cast its shadow on the celebrations at the temple in 2021 preventing devotees from participating in Mukkoti and Sri Rama Navami celebrations. Hence authorities should make proper arrangements. Those who bought the tickets should be allowed for darshan without any disruption, Ajay Kumar said.

District Collector Anudeep D said the main temple, Vaikunta Dwaram, Annadanam, Parnasala and Godavari Ghat are being painted. For 11 days, Ramalayam, Parnasala and Godavari Ghat would be illuminated with colourful lightings.

Steps have been taken for erecting 14,578 square feet marquee, temporary accommodation, dress-changing rooms on 46,332 square feet area to be given to devotees on rental basis. Setting up of LED screens and arch gates is under progress, the Collector said. Teppotsavam would take place on a 'Hamsa Vahanam' in Godavari in the evening of Jan 12 for the public to witness it. On Jan 13 early hours, Lord Ram would give darshan to the devotees through Uttara Dwaram and on Jan 29, Vishwaroopa Seva would be performed, he added. Government Whip Rega Kanta Rao, ZP Chairman Koram Kanakaiah, MLA P Veeriaha, ITDA PO, P Gautham, Additional Collector K Venkateshwarlu and ASP, Akshansh Yadav were present.