Minister distributes KL, SM cheques in Dubakka

Siddipet: In a recent event, Telangana’s Minister for Forests, Environment, and Endowments, Konda Surekha, emphasized the respect given to MLAs in the BRS government. The minister distributed Kalyana lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques in Dubakka, Siddipet district, attended by MP Raghunandan Rao and MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy.

Tensions arose among leaders from three parties during the distribution, as Congress constituency in-charge Cheruku Srinivasa Reddy was advised by MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy not to take the stage, citing protocol. Congress leaders protested, insisting he remain on stage. Amid chants of support for their respective parties, Minister Surekha proceeded with the cheque distribution.

She stated that Congress constituency in-charges will participate in development programs organized by their government without causing any issues for local MLAs.