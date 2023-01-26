Minister Gangula Kamalakar launches new luxury buses

Bc Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that the Telangana state government will take strong measures for the safety of the passengers. He inaugurated the newly purchased state-of-the-art luxury buses of the Telangana state government at the RTC 2 depot premises on Thursday in Karimnagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that the Telangana state government has purchased 51 luxury buses for the convenience of the people and as part of this 3 buses have been allotted to Karimnagar depot. Each super luxury bus is estimated to be worth around Rs 75 lakh. Buses will be available to passengers going from Karimnagar to Hyderabad. The luxury bus is equipped with 36 recliner seats and fully state-of-the-art technology facilities Along with the cell phone charger in the bus, cctv cameras have been installed for the safety of women.

He said that that If there were any technical issues in the bus, the siren will be rung, Efforts are being made to run 2 buses a day from Karimnagar to Yadadri from February 1.

Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Library chairman Ponnam Anil Goud, BRS party leaders Challa Harishankar Corporators leaders and RTC RM, Kusro sha Khan officials were also present.