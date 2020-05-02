Minister Harish Rao releases water from Ranganayak Sagar in Siddipet district

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao has released the Godavari water to Ranganayak Sagar main left/right canal in Chinnakodur mandal of Siddipet district.

On the occasion, the Minister has performed special puja and released the water. Recently, the water was lifted to Ranganayak Sagar from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) with the help of four pumps from the surge pool.

In all the 3 TMC capacity Ranganayak Sagar is envisaged to irrigate 1,10,718 acres of land. While left canal irrigates 70,698 acres, right canal irrigates 40,020 acres. The canals cater to the needs of ayacut in Siddipet urban Mandal (6030 acres), rural mandal (1350), Chinnakodur (27,925), Nangunoor (25 645), Narayanpet (10563), Koheda (4900) and Cheryala (918). The Ranganayak Sagar reservoir is meant to irrigate 77334 acres in Siddipet and 33384 acres in Rajanna Sircilla.





After the release of the Godavari water, MLA Rasamayi Balakishan and MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and other officials have taken a dip in the canal.