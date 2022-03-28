Minister Jagadish Reddy performs puja at Yadadri

Yadadri: Minister Jagadish Reddy and his wife Sunitha took part in the Mahakumbha Samprokshana programme and performed Kalasha puja of Saptatala Rajagopuram, the tallest among all Rajagopurams of Yadadri Swayambhu temple, on Monday.

The puja programme to 11 Kalashams of Saptatala Rajagopuram was performed amid chanting of Vedas by Ruthwiks at auspicious Mithuna Lagnam.

Minister Jagadish Reddy and his wife expressed their thanks to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for giving them the opportunity to participate in the Mahakumbha Samprokshana programme of Yadadri main temple and perform puja to Saptatala Rajagopuram.

He termed his participation with family members in the programme as the result of the good deeds of his previous births and blessings of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and his political guru CM KCR.

Minister Jagadish said that Yadadri temple is going to be one of the holiest spiritual centres in the world and added that all the credit goes to CM KCR who acted as an engineer, sculptor and scholar for the whole episode of the revival of the temple.

He described Yadadri as Telangana Tirupati and added that the edifice of the temple will remain firm for the next 1,000 years and added that CM KCR's name will remain forever as long as the sun and moon exist.