Minister Jupally Tours Chinnambavi Mandal, Inspects Irrigation Projects

Wanaparthy: Minister Jupally Krishna Rao conducted a comprehensive tour of Chinnambavi Mandal in Wanaparthy district to assess ongoing irrigation projects. During his visit, he inspected the Chinnamar Mini Lift Irrigation Scheme and the Jurala canals, aiming to evaluate their progress and effectiveness.

The minister interacted with local officials and project engineers, discussing the challenges faced in completing the projects. He emphasized the importance of timely execution to ensure farmers in the region benefit from adequate water supply for agricultural activities.

“These projects are vital for boosting agricultural productivity and ensuring water availability in remote areas. We are committed to resolving any hurdles to meet the deadlines,” the minister stated.

Farmers in the area expressed hope that the minister’s visit would expedite the pending works and address their irrigation concerns. Authorities have assured that necessary measures will be taken to enhance water distribution through these schemes.

The inspection says that the government’s focus on improving irrigation infrastructure in rural Telangana to support the agrarian community.