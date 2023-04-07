Minister KTR launches super-speciality eye hospital of Sankara Eye Foundation

Hyderabad: Continuing the mission of providing world-class quality eye care treatment to the needy, Sankara Eye Foundation India & USA, launched its super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana.



The 225 bedded hospital was inaugurated by Honourable Minister of IT, Industries & Commerce Shri K.T. Rama Rao. The hospital which is built across 1.27 lakh sq. ft has advanced treatment facilities for Cataracts, Cornea, Glaucoma, Pediatric Ophthalmology & Strabismus, Orbit & Oculoplasty, and Vitreoretinal Services.

This is the 13th hospital of Sankara that already has a strong presence across the country. Sankara Eye Hospitals, a Pan India Movement, provides high-quality, high-volume eye care to everyone irrespective of their socio-economic status and have so far performed over 2.3 million free eye surgeries and screened over 5.9 Million people covering 114 districts, and 19804 villages. This hospital is supported by donors & volunteers of Sankara eye foundation USA & Phoenix Foundation Eye Care which has also come forward as a donor.

A big day for eye care in Telangana!



MA&UD Minister @KTRBRS inaugurated the new super-specialty eye hospital of Sankara Eye Foundation in Hyderabad, Telangana.



The State Government provided the land for the hospital. pic.twitter.com/oF9IMwpHRl — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) April 7, 2023

Inaugurating the Hospital, IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said, "It is very inspiring to see Sankara Eye Hospitals' determination in serving the community on such a large scale. The super-speciality is a protagonist of the national eye health movement in India and the goals that the institution has set for itself to serve the economically weaker sections are highly remarkable. I am confident that by widening its presence to Telangana, the network hospital will make a notable impact on eye health care in our state as well".



Commenting on the launch of the new hospital in Varanasi, Dr R.V. Ramani, Founder, and Managing Trustee of Sankara Eye Foundation, said: "Sankara Eye Foundation was initiated with the vision and mission to eliminate avoidable blindness. Our goal is to touch half a million (5 lakhs) free surgeries, Pan-India, annually by 2030 and continue to offer people the best available eye care treatment. Like all our hospitals across the country, this hospital will also function on the unique hybrid model, wherein the poor from the villages will be provided free eye surgeries covering 8 districts of Telangana, while the middle-income and the affluent, the affordable sections of the society will pay for their treatment."

Murali Krishnamurthy, Founder of SEF USA said, "India is home to the world's largest population of visually impaired people and more than 80% of these cases are of avoidable blindness. In this light, we are elated to support Sankara Eye Hospitals which is on a mission to provide quality eye care treatment to people who have vision issues, particularly in rural India, where the poorest live. The hospital will ensure the state-of-the-art treatment to the poor so that they too get the best medical care".

Sankara Eye Hospital, today, is the largest hospital network managing super speciality eye care hospitals located across nine states that include Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, running absolutely for charity.