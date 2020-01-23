Top
Minister KTR participates in a coveted gathering of world leaders

Highlights

In a rare honour, the organizers of the World Economic Forum have invited Telangana Minister KTR to an exclusive ‘Gathering of World Economic Leaders'...

Hyderabad: In a rare honour, the organizers of the World Economic Forum have invited Telangana Minister KTR to an exclusive 'Gathering of World Economic Leaders' (IGWEL): Keeping Pace – Technology Governance at a Crossroads' in Davos.

It is worth noting that Minister KTR is the only state-level (provincial) Minister to be invited to this coveted gathering. At the WEF, Minister KTR is granted a special badge with a shiny holographic sticker, which gives entry to the hyper exclusive Davos-within-Davos known as IGWEL meetings. This badge is given only to the senior government policymakers and head of the states.

IGWEL is a gathering which brings the world leaders onto a single platform and encourages them to talk more freely.

The organizers of the World Economic Forum invited world leaders including the Prime Ministers of various countries and National Ministers from various states and provinces.

The list of Prime Ministers who attended the gathering includes Ana Brnabić, Prime Minister of Serbia, Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, and Jüri Ratas, Prime Minister of Estonia, Estonia.

A line of prominent National Ministers invited to the gathering include Carlos Alexandre Da Costa, Deputy Minister for Productivity, Employment and Competitiveness, Brazil, Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, Brazil, S Iswaran, Minister for Communications and Information; Minister-in-Charge of Trade, Singapore (MCI), Park Young-sun, Minister of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and Start-ups, Republic of Korea, Johnny Gerard Plate, Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Indonesia, Peggy Onkutlwile, Serame Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry, Botswana, Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Planning, Oman, Eyob Tekalign, Tolina State Minister of Finance, Ethiopia.

Top