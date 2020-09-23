Minister KTR prods officials on reforms

Hyderabad: Aiming to achieve first place in ease of doing business (EODB), the State government to set new standards in the execution of the industrial policies. State Industry minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday held a high-level meeting with various departments/HoDs to discuss the new reforms required to improve the EODB standards in Telangana.



KTR said that the new reforms would be useful for the industry in multiple ways. A citizen services management portal will also be created to provide government services to the citizens on a single website, the Minister said and gave a set of directions to the secretaries while drafting the new reforms.

These new reforms will bring a positive change in the implementation of works by various departments, the Minister opined. KTR instructed the officials to create a dashboard to check the status of programmes taken up by various departments. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Secretaries and senior officials from various departments participated in the meeting.

Holding a review meeting on the TS-bPASS policy, he said that the Government is providing building and layout permissions to the citizens in a hassle-free manner. He also stated that no other government has ever introduced such a policy. He wanted the departments should work in coordination for its successful implementation. He asked the concerned departments to appoint one nodal officer from each department for better coordination. –eom