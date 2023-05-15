Minister Malla Reddy launches Chief Minister Cup 2023 competitions

Hyderabad: Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy said that the Telangana Government was taking all kinds of measures to carve out gems among the youth. He said that many young men and women have a lot of talent but are confined to the villages. The State government is working hard to bring them to the limelight and encourage them.

He inaugurated the Chief Minister's Cup-2023 Sports Competition at Keesaragutta Residential Sports Ground in Medchal-Malkajgiri District on Monday.

He said that the State government has launched a sports competition under the name of the Chief Minister's Cup 2023. Young men and women between the ages of 15 to 35 years can participate in these competitions. Competitions in various sports will be held at mandal, district and state levels till May 31.

The Minister said that from Monday competitions will be held at the mandal level in disciplines like athletics, kabaddi, Kho-Kho, volleyball and football. It was revealed that the players who have shown talent at the mandal level will be selected for the state level. Later, he played volleyball for a while with the youth.