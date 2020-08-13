Minister P Ajay Kumar assures all help to shield TSRTC staff from Covid attack

Hyderabad: Expressing concern over the incidents of TSRTC employees getting infected by coronavirus, Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar has assured all help to them including taking care of the families of the families of the staff dies of the deadly virus.



As an immediate measure the corona kits will be given to the employees who have Covid symptoms. Hundreds of the TSRTC employees including conductors, drivers and others have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the RTC union leaders as many as 250 employees have tested positive and 20 employees have succumbed during the last two months. The minister said that all facilities are available for the treatment of the RTC employees in government hospitals apart from Gandhi Hospital and TIMS in Gachibowli.

The Minister said that the employees would be provided all types of assistance on behalf of the Corporation. The employees who have Covid-19 symptoms would be immediately provided with corona kits. Also, the Corporation would provide all kinds of support to the employees as per the rules. He said that already orders were issued to the Corporation officials to ensure medical facilities are provided to the employees.

The TRC unions have demanded lockdown in RTC after hundreds of the employees got positive and reported deaths in double digits. The employees have been demanding the government to take up treatment of the Corona patients in the Tarnaka Hospital belonging to the Corporation.

The Cinister called upon the TRC workers to take all precautions in wake of the corona pandemic like wearing face mask, applying sanitizers all the time while on duty, insisting the passengers to wear masks while entering into the buses, which would allow them to avoid getting positive.

The minister also assured of taking care of the families of the employees who have succumbed to Covid-19.