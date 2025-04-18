Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to Attend Awareness Program on Bhu Bharati Act at Dharur

Gadwal: An awareness seminar on the Bhu Bharati (Land) Act will be held on Saturday at the Dharur mandal headquarters, with the Hon’ble Minister for Revenue, Housing, Information & Public Relations, Sri Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, attending as the chief guest.

In view of the minister’s visit, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, District SP Srinivasa Rao, and District Collector B.M. Santhosh jointly reviewed the arrangements at the event venue near the Dharur Tahsildar’s office.

Collector Santhosh inspected the arrangements and instructed officials to ensure that farmers attending the program do not face any inconvenience. He emphasized the need for drinking water facilities at the site and directed officials to ensure proper tenting, sound system setup, and a dedicated gallery for media personnel. To avoid power outages, he recommended arranging backup generators. The Collector also suggested that a designated parking space be arranged to avoid any disruption near the venue.

Additional Collector Lakshminarayana, RDO Srinivasa Rao, Tahsildar Bhupal Reddy, and other officials participated in the inspection. The Collector urged officials to coordinate efficiently to ensure the success of the program.