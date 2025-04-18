  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to Attend Awareness Program on Bhu Bharati Act at Dharur

Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to Attend Awareness Program on Bhu Bharati Act at Dharur
x
Highlights

An awareness seminar on the Bhu Bharati (Land) Act will be held on Saturday at the Dharur mandal headquarters, with the Hon’ble Minister for Revenue, Housing, Information & Public Relations, Sri Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, attending as the chief guest.

Gadwal: An awareness seminar on the Bhu Bharati (Land) Act will be held on Saturday at the Dharur mandal headquarters, with the Hon’ble Minister for Revenue, Housing, Information & Public Relations, Sri Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, attending as the chief guest.

In view of the minister’s visit, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, District SP Srinivasa Rao, and District Collector B.M. Santhosh jointly reviewed the arrangements at the event venue near the Dharur Tahsildar’s office.

Collector Santhosh inspected the arrangements and instructed officials to ensure that farmers attending the program do not face any inconvenience. He emphasized the need for drinking water facilities at the site and directed officials to ensure proper tenting, sound system setup, and a dedicated gallery for media personnel. To avoid power outages, he recommended arranging backup generators. The Collector also suggested that a designated parking space be arranged to avoid any disruption near the venue.

Additional Collector Lakshminarayana, RDO Srinivasa Rao, Tahsildar Bhupal Reddy, and other officials participated in the inspection. The Collector urged officials to coordinate efficiently to ensure the success of the program.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick