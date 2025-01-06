Minister Ponnam dines with residential school students

Karimnagar: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar made a surprise inspection of the Telangana Minorities Residential Girls’ School, in Husnabad on Sunday.

The Minister also had lunch with the students. He later inquired about the quality of food and updated diet changes. The students gave positive feedback and thanked government for increasing the food quality. They urged to upgrade the current residential school from plus 2 to Degree College. The Minister ensured the students and spoke to the Officials, Director of Minorities Welfare Tasfeer Iqbal and the special secretary to government Shanaz Khasim.

He congratulated the students, who excelled in the recently held CM Cup sports competitions. He called upon the students to even focus on extra-curricular activities such as sports, innovations etc along with their studies.

The Minister said that the government was taking steps and soon introduce NCC, NSS, Red Cross and other social service activities in all educational institutions. Siddipet Grandhalaya Samstha chairman Lingamurthy, Single-window chairman Shivaiah, RDO, MROs and others were also present.