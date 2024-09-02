Minister Ponnam inspects Manair dam

Karimnagar: BC Minister Ponnam Prabhakar inspected lower Manair Dam along with MLAs Kavwampally Satyanarayana and Medipally Satyam, district Collector Pamela Satpathy and other officials on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion he said heavy rains are falling across the state. “People should be alert and officials should not act carelessly. Ponds and tanks are filled up with water due to the rains that have been falling for two days,” said Ponnam.

There is no situation in the district to evacuate people from their houses to move them to the relief centres and there is no loss of life. In Kohad-MulkanurIllantakuntamandal and other areas, traffic has been disrupted due to flooding on the roads.

The Minister said that Mid Manair, lower Manair, Ranga Nayaka Sagar, Mallanna Sagar, Konda Pochamma Sagar have received inflows and water can be provided down to Kodad. “In Karimnagar the authorities are monitoring the situation from time to time. Water logging points are being cleared here and there,” Prabhakar said.

He assured that all officers were working continuously at the field level.

According to the report given by the technical committee in Kaleshwaram, water storage will continue. There are currently 64 TMCs in Sriram Sagar. Ponnam appealed to everyone to not make the situation political in the face of adversity. “Do not do politics in the name of rains, projects and agriculture,” the minister said.