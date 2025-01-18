Minister Ponnam Prabhakar devoted to welfare of BCs

Karimnagar: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who came from a family without any political background, rose from strength to strength from being a NSUI leader to securing a position in the CM Revanth Reddy Cabinet. As a dear disciple of former Chief Minister Rajasekhar Reddy, he brought laurels to the portfolio he held.

Since Prabhakar took charge of Transport BC Welfare Department, he has initiated many revolutionary measures in the department. He introduced electric buses and canceling electric vehicles tax as part of environment protection. He has shown a special mark on the BC Welfare department and moving with special vision for the welfare of BCs.

He is learning the problems students and taking steps to solve them. Wherever there is trouble, the Minister responds immediately. Special care is taken to make the Gurukul schools the best. Speaking to CM Revanth Reddy, necessary funds are being granted to schools. Similarly, the development of BCs is constantly being taken forward with special initiatives to make the department a role model. Also, he enquires about teachers’ problems from time to time and makes special efforts to solve them.

The BC department is being kept as an example and getting good response from people on the decisions taken by the Minister. Rs 9200.32 crores have been earmarked for the welfare of backward classes in the 2024-25 budget and it is Rs 2971.32 crore more than last financial year. CM Revanth Reddy started distribution of Katamyya kits for toddy workers and 10,000 people have been given protective kits and they have been trained. The government has already issued orders to purchase and distribute Katamyya Raksha Safety Kit to 10,000 more people in the second phase along with training.

Prabhakar took steps to set up a commission for backward classes and has appointed Niranjan as chairman, Rapolu Jayaprakash, Thirumalagiri Surender and Balalakshmi as members. The government has appointed retired IAS officer Bhusani Venkateswar Rao to ensure adequate reservation to backward classes in local bodies. The minister played a key role in increasing diet and cosmetic charges by 40 per cent. Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad and Medchal Hostel students were trained on skill development through IT company Cognizant. For the construction of 20 concrete buildings for BC hostels, the State government has allocated Rs 100 crore. Free electricity is being provided to BC hostel for the convenience of students. A study on the procedures implemented by Tamil Nadu to give Rs 10,016 lakh and one tula gold coin under Kalyana Lakshmi Scheme and submitted the report to the government.

Minister Prabhakar is behind the decision to set up Telangana Mudiraj Cooperative Societies, Telangana Yadava Kurma Cooperative Societies, Telangana Munnuru Kapu Cooperative Societies, Telangana Padmasali Cooperative Society, Telangana Perika Cooperative Society, Telangana Lingayat Cooperative Society, Telangana Mera Cooperative Society, Telangana Gangaputra Cooperative Society and a Special Welfare Board for economically backward classes. The BC Corporation has demonstrated its commitment to the comprehensive development of BCs by allocating Rs 73 crore under Praja Palana for the financial year 2024. Nuthi Srikanth Goud was appointed as the Chairman. The government has allocated Rs 400 crore for the financial year 2024-25. Jaipal was appointed as the Chairman of MBC Corporation.

The government is committed to the comprehensive development of BCs by allocating Rs 50 crore each to BC corporations and federations for the financial year 2024-25. Rajaka and Nayi Brahmins are working towards their economic development by providing free electricity. Borra Gyaneshwar Mudiraj has been appointed as the Chairman of Telangana Mudiraj Cooperative Society Limited. Eight new COEs have been established in the state.

In the first phase of Young India Integrated Residential Schools, foundation stones were laid for 28 schools.