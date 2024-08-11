Minister Ponnam Prabhakar interacts with women farmers

Karimnagar : On his way to Saidapur in Husnabad Constituency on Saturday, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar interacted with women who were engaged in agricultural work and planting paddy.

The Minister told them that according to the assurance given by government, loan waiver of Rs 2 lakhs would be implemented. He inquired about the number of people who received waiver of Rs 1.50 lakh so far; the women farmers said that they all received the benefit of the scheme.

In addition, a farmer named Saroja said that after the Congress government came to power, women were travelling for free in RTC buses and were also going to other villages for work. A female farmer revealed that they were able to save money due to the free bus travel.

The women farmers requested the Minister to grant them ration cards and houses soon. He assured that new ration cards would be coming and that Indiramma houses would also be provided.

Later, Ponnam urged that profitable crops should also be grown as it would bring more income.