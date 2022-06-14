Minister Prashanth thanks CM KCR for approving Rs 57 cr for construction of 7 check dams

Nizamabad: Soon after State government allocated Rs 57 crores for the construction of seven check dams, Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for approving the same

It is to mention here that the Chief Minister had recently approved the construction of a 100-bed hospital in the district at a cost of Rs 35 crore.

On Monday, approval was accorded for the construction of seven check dams and government orders were also issued to this effect.

"On behalf of the Balkonda constituency people, especially the farming community, I thank Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for approving the construction of seven check dams," Prashanth Reddy said in a statement.