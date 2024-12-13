Live
- 2 held, 10 red sanders logs seized
- TTD closes Akasaganga, Papavinasam roads
- High costs, limited results: Drone mist-spraying pilot project faces setback
- Poster war on as parties compete for voter attention
- Many dams, tanks filled as rains batter Tirupati dist
- Mayawati, Akhilesh condemn damage to Constitution replica
- Mann slams Centre over ‘one nation, one election’
- Techie suicide case: Mother-in-law flees Jaunpur home
- State government to Supreme Court: New guidelines on how to apply anti-gangster law in UP
- CM Chandrababu to unveil Vision 2047 document today in Vijayawada, traffic restrictions imposed
Just In
Minister Seethakka to Tour Nirmal District Today
Highlights
Nirmal: Minister Seethakka is scheduled to visit Nirmal district today as part of her official engagements. During her visit, the minister will...
Nirmal: Minister Seethakka is scheduled to visit Nirmal district today as part of her official engagements.
During her visit, the minister will tour the Basara IIIT campus to review its functioning and interact with officials. The focus will be on understanding the institution’s needs and exploring avenues for further development.
Later, Seethakka will meet Congress workers from the Mudhole constituency to discuss party strategies and address local issues. Minister's efforts to connect with grassroots-level party members while focusing on educational development in the region.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS