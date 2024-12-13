  • Menu
Minister Seethakka to Tour Nirmal District Today

Minister Seethakka to Tour Nirmal District Today
Highlights

Nirmal: Minister Seethakka is scheduled to visit Nirmal district today as part of her official engagements. During her visit, the minister will...

Nirmal: Minister Seethakka is scheduled to visit Nirmal district today as part of her official engagements.

During her visit, the minister will tour the Basara IIIT campus to review its functioning and interact with officials. The focus will be on understanding the institution’s needs and exploring avenues for further development.

Later, Seethakka will meet Congress workers from the Mudhole constituency to discuss party strategies and address local issues. Minister's efforts to connect with grassroots-level party members while focusing on educational development in the region.

