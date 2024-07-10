Live
Just In
Minister Seethakka’s birthday celebrated
Mulugu: Minister Dr Seethakka’s birthday celebrations were held at MR Garden at Incherla village of Mulugu mandal under the leadership of Congress district president on Tuesday.
Seethakka attended the celebrations and cut the cake. Later Porika Balaram Naik, who won as MP with a huge majority and visited Mulugu for the first time, was felicitated by the Minister
Later, Minister spoke on this occasion and reminded that she is indebted to the people of Mulugu constituency. Similarly, the love and affection shown by people, activists and fans will not be forgotten without betraying the trust that people placed in.
She said that the leaders and workers of the Congress party, who were out of power for 10 years, stood by her and it is her responsibility to protect the workers of the Congress party.
Congress party district president Paidakula Ashok, Congress party district, block, mandal, village leaders, activists, and fans from all over the state participated in the event.