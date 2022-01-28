Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy tests positive for Covid-19

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy tested positive for Covid-19.

Confirming this, the Minister urged all those persons who were in contact with him since past 2-3 days to get tested and advised them to go in isolation and keep away from others to avoid infecting others.

The Agriculture Minister during his visit to Warangal was suspected to have contracted with the virus; however, during the initial tests it was not revealed. However, after 2-3 days, the Minister who developed Covid symptoms once again underwent RT-PCR tests and on Wednesday his test results revealed positive.

Doctors have advised rest and said that at present the Minister is doing well and is undergoing treatment and there is no need for any fear or serious concern. However, the Minister has advised all those who have come in contact with him during the inauguration of various developmental programmes to get themselves tested and stay safe by keeping themselves in isolation.