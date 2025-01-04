Live
Just In
Minister Sridhar Babu elected as President of Telangana Badminton Association
Hyderabad: State IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu has been unanimously elected as the President of the Telangana Badminton Association. The election results were officially announced on Friday by Pullela Gopichand, Vice President of the Badminton Association of India.
Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Babu emphasised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s vision of transforming Telangana into a hub for sports. Drawing inspiration from a small sports university in South Korea, whose students bagged 37 medals at the recent Paris Olympics, the Minister revealed plans to establish a dedicated sports university in Telangana.
“We aim to integrate academics and sports, shaping well-rounded personalities while nurturing talent. Our government is designing a comprehensive sports policy in collaboration with educationists and renowned athletes. The ultimate goal is to elevate Telangana athletes to international acclaim,” he stated.
The Minister further highlighted the untapped potential in rural Telangana. “We will take measures to bring talented athletes from rural areas into the spotlight. Plans are underway to establish sports hubs and extension centres of the sports university in tier-2 and tier-3 towns. Additionally, we are developing infrastructure in government schools to match the standards of private institutions, ensuring equitable access to academics and sports facilities.
The government is committed to fostering inclusive growth, eliminating disparities between the rich and the poor,” he highlighted.