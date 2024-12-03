Live
Just In
Minister Sridhar Babu Launches Indiramma Illu App
Minister Sridhar Babu inaugurated the Indiramma Illu mobile application, a significant step towards streamlining housing schemes for the people of Telangana.
Hyderabad: Minister Sridhar Babu inaugurated the Indiramma Illu mobile application, a significant step towards streamlining housing schemes for the people of Telangana. The app aims to make housing application processes transparent and accessible, ensuring that beneficiaries can easily track the status of their applications.
Speaking at the launch event, the minister emphasized the government's commitment to providing affordable housing for marginalized communities. He noted that the app would enhance efficiency and accountability in the implementation of housing schemes under the Indiramma Illu initiative.
Officials highlighted the user-friendly features of the app, which include online registration, document uploads, and real-time updates. The initiative is expected to benefit thousands across the state, fulfilling the dream of owning a home for many families.