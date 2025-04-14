Minister Sridhar Babu’s whirlwind tour of district

Bhupalapally: IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu stated that the government is implementing development and welfare programmes necessary for the people. On Sunday, he inaugurated an additional 33/11 kV substation built at a cost of Rs 1 crore in Dhanwada under Kataram Mandal. Later, he paid floral tributes to the statue of Sripada Rao on his death anniversary.

At the Kataram Gram Panchayat office, he inaugurated a Gram Panchayat building constructed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. He also laid the foundation stone for a sports stadium complex in Kataram Mandal, which will include facilities like volleyball courts, basketball courts, badminton courts, an open gym, and cricket nets, with an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore. Additionally, he laid the foundation for a children’s park in Kataram costing Rs 14 lakh, and several road projects including BT roads and CC roads in various villages, with investments ranging from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3.95 crore.

The Minister, along with District Collector Rahul Sharma, distributed checks worth Rs 3,12,64,235 to 2005 women’s groups for internal CC road and side drain construction works in Kataram Mandal. He also inaugurated Vaikuntha Rathams for four mandals and handed over an ambulance funded by Kotak Mahindra Bank CSR funds worth Rs 20 lakh to Palimela Mandal.

On Sripada Rao’s death anniversary, free eye check-ups and distribution of spectacles were organised by Pushpagiri Hospital at BLM Gardens, where the minister handed over spectacles to patients.

He distributed Chief Minister Relief Fund checks worth Rs 1.90 crore to 243 beneficiaries from various mandals. Additionally, 100 desk benches were distributed to eight schools in Kataram Mandal.

During a meeting at the Gram Panchayat office, the minister mentioned that people had often brought to his attention the need for basic facilities in villages, and he was glad to have the opportunity to fulfil those needs.

He announced that the Saraswati Pushkar works, scheduled from May 15 to 26, are being undertaken at a cost of Rs 35 crore.

Officials including DPO Narayana Rao, DRDO Naresh, Panchayat Raj EE Venkateshwarlu, Electricity Department SE Malchur Naik, MPDO Babu, Tahsildar Nagaraju, and MPO Veeraswamy participated in these events.