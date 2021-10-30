Minister Srinivas Goud bereaved

Minister for Prohibition and Excise Srinivas Goud's mother Shantamma passed away on Saturday. Minister Harish Rao expressed grief over death of Shantamma and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Shantamma who was suffering from prolonged illness breathed her last in Yashoda Hospitals of Somajiguda after cardiac arrest. Her last rites will be held in the agricultural field in Mahabubnagar.

Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Jagadish Reddy, Satyavati Rathod, Singi Niranjan Reddy, Koppula Eshwar, Indrakaran Redd also offered condolences. Minister Niranjan Reddy offered floral tributes to the Shantamma and consoled minister Srinivas Goud.