Minister Srinivas Goud releases calendar

Mahbubnagar: Excise Minister Srinivas Goud released the New Year calander brought up by the members of Water Fitting and Sanitary Association of Mahbubnagar at his camp office in the district on Friday.

While speaking on the occasion, the Excise Minister said that the services of water fitting and sanitary workers are greatly appreciated. He said that the State government is doing all that is necessary for the welfare and development of all sections of the people in the State. Adding further, the Minister said he is always there for members of the association. Any help they need, he is always there available for them. Later he congratulated the members of the Association for bringing out the New Year calendar.

Muda Chairman Ganji Venkanna Mudiraj, Association president Satyam, general secretary Muptakar Khan, joint secretary Harif Khan, vice presidents Mulana, Ibrahim, Shekhar, Syed Tajuddin, Mohan Rao, Venkatram Reddy and others participated in this programme.