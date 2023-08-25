Live
Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav apologises
The Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday apologised to Bhainsa Market Committee Chairman Rajesh Yadhav for the slapping incident during the program of Minister KT Rama Rao in the city recently.
The Minister on Friday released a video in which he apologised to Rajesh Jadhav. He said that there was a heavy crowd in the program and someone had landed foot in his leg leading to blood clot hence he had to drag the person. Later found out that the person was market committee chairman.
The incident occurred during the inauguration of the Indira Park- VST steel bridge by KTR. The video of Talasani dragging and slapping the chairman went viral on social media leading to criticism from the netizens.
Yadav said that the party MLC Dande Vithal had talked to him explaining about the person. Yadav sought apologies from Jadhav.