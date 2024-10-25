Live
Just In
Minister Tummala Directs Adilabad Collector to Ensure Smooth Cotton Procurement
Adilabad : Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao made a direct call to Adilabad Collector, urging him to prioritize the needs of cotton farmers during the ongoing procurement process. The minister stressed the importance of ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for farmers bringing their cotton to procurement centers, underscoring that they should not face any difficulties or delays.
The directive aims to address recent concerns raised by farmers about challenges in selling their produce, particularly with the fluctuating market prices and procedural delays at the procurement centers. This intervention from Minister Tummala is expected to streamline operations, benefiting farmers and supporting the state’s agricultural sector. The government has reiterated its commitment to the welfare of farmers and is taking steps to ensure that cotton procurement is efficient and farmer-friendly this season.