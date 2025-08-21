Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao reviews on rains and supply of urea

Telangana Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao convened a video conference with agriculture officials to assess the impact of heavy rains on the state’s farming sector and the supply of urea fertiliser. During the meeting, he underscored the need for vigilance regarding the potential flooding of the Godavari River, specifically at Bhadrachalam, which is anticipated to reach the third danger alert level.

Following discussions with the Bhadradri Kothagudem District Collector and Superintendent of Police, the Minister urged district officials to take necessary precautions to ensure the safety and convenience of the local populace.

Minister Nageswara Rao called for the state to receive its allocation of urea for August without delay, emphasising the urgent need for fertiliser amidst ongoing agricultural challenges. He responded to criticisms from opposition leaders, particularly Ramachandra Rao, by asserting that political posturing would not aid farmers.

"I respect Ramachandra Rao, but we should not politicise the issues faced by farmers. His recent criticisms are unfounded," he stated, defending the government's efforts to communicate urea supply figures to the Centre.

The Minister dismissed claims of BJP's attempts to exploit the situation for political gain and urged Ramachandra Rao to work collaboratively with the Centre to address the urea shortage, asserting that the state government is doing all it can to support local farmers while also seeking cooperation from the central government.