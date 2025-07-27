Minister Tummala reviews handloom schemes

Hyderabad: Minister for Textiles Tummala Nageswara Rao conducted a comprehensive review with officials from the Handloom and Textile Department on Saturday, focusing on the ongoing schemes and preparations for the National Handloom Day scheduled for August 7. He directed officials to organize the celebration with vigor and cultural relevance, showcasing the heritage and diversity of India’s traditional handloom sector.

Highlighting the enduring cultural value of silk, cotton, and handloom products, the Minister expressed satisfaction that modern youth were embracing handloom traditions. He praised Telangana’s rich handloom legacy, citing iconic crafts such as Gadwala, Narayanpet, Pochampally Ikkat, Siddipet Gollabhama, Armur Pithambari, Mahadevpur Tussar silk sarees, Warangal durries, Karimnagar bed sheets, and Alampur towels—all of which enjoy national and international recognition.

Tummala instructed the handloom societies concerned to actively display these products during the textile exhibition to be held as part of National Handloom Day celebrations. He stressed the importance of producing high-quality, competitive textiles and urged societies to align with consumer demand to improve visibility and growth.

On welfare initiatives, the Minister called for expediting the selection of beneficiaries under the Handloom Loan Waiver Scheme and ensuring the timely deposit of loan waiver funds into their accounts. He stressed accelerating the production of sarees to be distributed to women through self-help groups under the Indira Kranti Mahila Shakti Scheme, ensuring both quality and timely delivery.

Tummala mentioned that work orders were being continuously generated from various government departments to support weavers in producing empowerment-focused textile items.

He reiterated the importance of fully enforcing the Telangana Handloom Abhayahastam scheme—which includes savings, assurance, and security measures—for the welfare of weavers.

Principal Secretary Sailajaramaiyar and senior officials from the department took part in the meeting, committing to implement the Minister’s directives and strengthen Telangana’s handloom sector with renewed focus and inclusive growth.