Minister Uttam bats for swift completion of Sitarama project

Hyderabad: Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has instructed officials to expedite the completion of the Sitarama project in Khammam district. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had already inaugurated the pump houses for the project on August 15 this year.

The minister conducted a review with Irrigation Department officials on Friday, which was also attended by State Revenue Minister P. Srinivas Reddy and Agriculture Minister T. Nageshwara Rao. The meeting focused on assessing the progress of the construction of tunnels and canals.

Uttam Kumar Reddy urged officials to accelerate land acquisition and ensure that there are no administrative delays in obtaining necessary approvals. He also directed them to take immediate steps to finalize the tender process and emphasized the importance of coordination among officials in technical matters. The minister reiterated the need to complete the project works as per the Chief Minister's recent deadline for ongoing projects.