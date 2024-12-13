Live
- 2 held, 10 red sanders logs seized
- TTD closes Akasaganga, Papavinasam roads
- High costs, limited results: Drone mist-spraying pilot project faces setback
- Poster war on as parties compete for voter attention
- Many dams, tanks filled as rains batter Tirupati dist
- Mayawati, Akhilesh condemn damage to Constitution replica
- Mann slams Centre over ‘one nation, one election’
- Techie suicide case: Mother-in-law flees Jaunpur home
- State government to Supreme Court: New guidelines on how to apply anti-gangster law in UP
- CM Chandrababu to unveil Vision 2047 document today in Vijayawada, traffic restrictions imposed
Minister Uttam Embarks on Tour of United Nizamabad District
Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy is set to tour the united Nizamabad district today, with several key engagements planned during his visit.
The minister will oversee the release of water from the Nizamsagar reservoir, a crucial development for the region's irrigation needs. Following this, he will inspect the SRSP (Sri Ram Sagar Project) to assess its current status and ongoing operations.
Later in the day, Minister Uttam is scheduled to hold a review meeting with district officials to discuss developmental projects and address administrative issues. He is committed to enhance water management and ensuring the smooth functioning of critical infrastructure in the district.
