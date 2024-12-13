Minister Uttam Embarks on Tour of United Nizamabad District

Nizamabad : Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy is set to tour the united Nizamabad district today, with several key engagements planned during his visit.

The minister will oversee the release of water from the Nizamsagar reservoir, a crucial development for the region's irrigation needs. Following this, he will inspect the SRSP (Sri Ram Sagar Project) to assess its current status and ongoing operations.

Later in the day, Minister Uttam is scheduled to hold a review meeting with district officials to discuss developmental projects and address administrative issues. He is committed to enhance water management and ensuring the smooth functioning of critical infrastructure in the district.