Minister Vivek inspires students on discipline and life goals

Hyderabad: Minister for Labour Vivek on Thursday urged students to never lose sight of their responsibilities while striving to achieve their goals. He was speaking as the chief guest at a programme held at the KLH University, Bachupally Campus. Addressing the gathering, the Minister highlighted the importance of discipline, planning and responsibility in shaping successful careers. He said the education gained in colleges and universities plays a crucial role in helping students reach greater heights in life.

Minister Vivek called upon students to value their parents’ aspirations and recognise the sacrifices parents make by enduring hardships for their children’s future. He stressed that upholding family values and fulfilling parents’ dreams is a shared responsibility of every student.

Referring to government initiatives, the Minister said the Telangana Government is prioritising reforms in education and healthcare. Acknowledging the challenges faced by students seeking opportunities abroad, he said efforts are under way to strengthen quality higher education and employment opportunities within the state.

He appreciated KL University’s scholarship policy, presented certificates and medals to national rank holders.