Ministers chair review meet

Khanapur/Hyderabad: Delays in Forest Department clearances for infrastructure works of Panchayati Raj and R&B departments in the joint Adilabad and Warangal districts are arising. To find a solution to this problem, a high-level review was held at the Secretariat on Saturday under the auspices of Forest Minister Konda Surekha and Panchayati Raj Minister Seethakka. Forest Department Principal Secretary Ahmed Nadeem, PCCF Dr Suvarna, Nirmal District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav along with Collectors, CCFs, DFOs and ITDA officials of the joint districts participated in this meeting.

On this occasion, MLAs Vedma Bojju Patel, Kova Lakshmi, Palvai Harish, Anil Jadhav, and MLC Dande Vitthal spoke. They said that development works are being delayed due to delay in forest clearances.

The ministers, who took into consideration the reports of the officials and suggestions of the public representatives, assured that steps would be taken to resolve the problem quickly and start development works. It was decided to increase the speed of work with coordination between departments.