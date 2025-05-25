  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Ministers chair review meet

Ministers chair review meet
x
Highlights

Khanapur/Hyderabad: Delays in Forest Department clearances for infrastructure works of Panchayati Raj and R&B departments in the joint Adilabad and...

Khanapur/Hyderabad: Delays in Forest Department clearances for infrastructure works of Panchayati Raj and R&B departments in the joint Adilabad and Warangal districts are arising. To find a solution to this problem, a high-level review was held at the Secretariat on Saturday under the auspices of Forest Minister Konda Surekha and Panchayati Raj Minister Seethakka. Forest Department Principal Secretary Ahmed Nadeem, PCCF Dr Suvarna, Nirmal District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav along with Collectors, CCFs, DFOs and ITDA officials of the joint districts participated in this meeting.

On this occasion, MLAs Vedma Bojju Patel, Kova Lakshmi, Palvai Harish, Anil Jadhav, and MLC Dande Vitthal spoke. They said that development works are being delayed due to delay in forest clearances.

The ministers, who took into consideration the reports of the officials and suggestions of the public representatives, assured that steps would be taken to resolve the problem quickly and start development works. It was decided to increase the speed of work with coordination between departments.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick