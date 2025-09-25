Ministers inspect flood-hit areas in Jubilee Hills segment

Hyderabad: Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Vivek Venkatswamy, along with HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, inspected flood-affected areas in Krishnanagar, Jubilee Hills.

During the visit, they identified a bottleneck nala issue that has been causing flooding and directed the SNDP officials to upgrade the drains.

The ministers interacted with locals to understand their problems. Minister Ponnam noted that flooding in Krishnanagar has led to excessive water accumulation, making the roads impassable. He promised that a comprehensive action plan will be implemented, ensuring the completion of both open and underground drainage systems, so that these challenges do not arise again in the future.

Later, they also visited OU Colony located in the Jubilee Hills constituency. GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan provided an update to the ministers regarding the development projects being carried out in the Shaikpet Division.

Ministers informed local leaders about the ongoing work and the upcoming tasks necessitated by the recent rains.