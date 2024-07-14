Ministers unveil Savitribai, Jyotiba Phule statues

Nalgonda : Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar along with R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy unveiled statues of Savitribai Phula and Jyotiba Phule at the BC Bhavan located near the IT hub on Hyderabad Road under the aegis of BC Welfare Association on Saturday.

“Favouring BC caste census, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, and the Cabinet has issued a GO, after making a resolution in Assembly, in the interest of weaker sections,” stated Ponnam.



He criticised the previous government for neglecting the welfare of BCs for ten years. “For 10 years, no funds have been released to the welfare departments and no fee reimbursement has been given,” stated Ponnam.

He said that there was a need not only to unveil statues of Savitribai and Jyotiba but also to take forward their ambitions. It was suggested that people become well versed with their biographies regarding the services rendered by them in the society.

Meanwhile, Komatireddy stated that the government is keen to build Gurukula buildings at a cost of Rs 80 crores on 25 acres in each constituency. “The SLBC is being constructed and a skill development centre is also being set up in Nalgonda,” he said.

Criticising the previous BRS government, Komatireddy said, “KCR could not provide funds for SLBC by showing anger on me. Water is not coming in the canals located behind BC Bhavan due to KCR’s attitude.”

“Even though Sonia Gandhi was well aware that the party would lose in Andhra Pradesh, if she gave separate Telangana, but she took the decision. However, KCR’s family has ruined Telangana,” underscored the Minister.

The State president of BC Welfare Association Jajula Srinivas Goud urged both ministers to work for BC census. He demanded that panchayat elections held after the caste enumeration.

District President of BC Welfare Association Chakrahari Ramaraju, Nelapatla Satyanarayana, Municipal Chairman Burri Srinivas Reddy, Vice-Chairman Abbagoni Ramesh Goud, Additional Collector Purnachandra and District Honorary President Kandi Suryanarayana participated in this programme.