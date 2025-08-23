Minor boy arrested for murder of Class VI girl in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: The Kukatpally has cracked the murder case of a 12-year-old girl and detained a minor boy on Friday who stabbed the girl to death earlier the week. Police investigation revealed that the girl was killed during a robbery attempt at her home on August 18.

According to police, the boy, a class X student who lives in a building adjacent to the victim’s house, reportedly confessed to killing Sahasra after she allegedly saw him when he attempted to commit theft.

The girl was found brutally stabbed to death at her residence in Sangeet Nagar in Kukatpally under Cyberabad police limits. The girl was a 6th class student at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Begumpet. She was alone in the home due to the school holiday when the incident occurred. The boy had allegedly entered the house of the girl while her parents were away. He then allegedly took away Rs 80,000 from the hundi, a donation box from the house.

The incident came to light on Monday afternoon when the victim’s father, Krishna, returned home briefly from work to collect a tiffin box for his son. He found the front door bolted from outside. On entering, he discovered his daughter lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. At the time, her mother was away at work and her younger brother was in school.

The preliminary report revealed that the murder took place between 9:30 am and 10:30 am. Neighbours told the police they had heard the girl’s screams around that time. The post-mortem report revealed the child was stabbed over 20 times including about ten on the neck.

Police, along with a dog squad and clues team, collected evidence, while CCTV footage from the area was analyzed. After five days of intensive investigation, during which police examined multiple leads and questioned residents and several suspects, the boy was detained.