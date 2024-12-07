  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Minor earthquake jolts Mahabubnagar district measuring 3.0 magnitude

Minor earthquake jolts Mahabubnagar district measuring 3.0 magnitude
x
Highlights

A minor earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale was felt in Mahabubnagar districts today, with the tremor recorded at 12:15 PM.

A minor earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale was felt in Mahabubnagar districts today, with the tremor recorded at 12:15 PM. The epicenter of the quake was located at Dasarapalle in Kaukuntla mandal.

Officials noted that this seismic activity is part of a pattern, as various regions across the Telugu states have experienced similar tremors in recent weeks.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure public safety. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and report any unusual activity.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick