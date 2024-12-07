Minor earthquake jolts Mahabubnagar district measuring 3.0 magnitude

Live
Highlights
A minor earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale was felt in Mahabubnagar districts today, with the tremor recorded at 12:15 PM. The epicenter of the quake was located at Dasarapalle in Kaukuntla mandal.
Officials noted that this seismic activity is part of a pattern, as various regions across the Telugu states have experienced similar tremors in recent weeks.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure public safety. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and report any unusual activity.
