Minor girl gang-raped in Hyderabad outskirts

Highlights

Three people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl here at Ameenpur Chitrapuri colony of Patancheru Mandal.

Three people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl here at Ameenpur Chitrapuri colony of Patancheru Mandal.

The miscreants abducted the girl in a car while she was going to a shop and took her to an isolated place near Vani Nagar where she performed the act. The girl's father was working as a watchman for an apartment in Ameenpur.

It is learned that the woman, a native of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh has arrived in the city 15 days ago. The police are collecting the details from the spot and are looking into the CCTV footage. The accused are yet to be identified.

On November 27, 2019, a veterinary doctor was raped and killed by four people. Her charred remains were found under a culvert at Chatanpally in Shadnagar. However, the accused was later killed in an encounter by the police during the crime scene recreation when they tried to flee the spot attacking the police.

