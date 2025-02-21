Hyderabad: The State government effected a minor reshuffle of IAS officers on Thursday. Eight IAS officers have been transferred and posted in different wings in the government.

Transport Commissioner K Surendra Mohan was placed in FAC (Full Additional Charge) of the posts of Commissioner for Cooperation & Registrar of Cooperative Societies and Director, Marketing, duly relieving P Uday Kumar from FAC of the said post.

Director to Health and Family Welfare RV Karnan was placed in FAC of the post of CEO, Arogyasri vice L Siva Sankar transferred. On transfer, Siva Sankar shall report to General Administration Department.

K Haritha, Joint Secretary to Government, Finance Department, was transferred and posted as Director, Commercial Taxes duly relieving Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi from FAC of the said post. Sk Yasmeen Basha, Director, Horticulture & Sericulture was placed in FAC Managing Director, Telangana Seeds Development Corporation duly relieving P Uday Kumar from FAC of the said post.

HACA Managing Director K Chandra Sekhar Reddy was placed in FAC of the post of Managing Director, Telangana Foods vice B Srinivas Reddy transferred.

On transfer, B Srinivas Reddy, Additional Director of Handlooms & Textiles is repatriated to his parent department.

Sanchit Gangwar, Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Wanaparthy was transferred and posted Additional Collector (Local Bodies) in Narayanpet district.