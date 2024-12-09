  • Menu
Minority Gurukul students shine at science fair

Minority Gurukul students shine at science fair
Bhupalapally: At the recent educational science exhibition held at BITS School in the district headquarters, students from Bhupalpalli Minority Gurukula School stood out with an impressive performance.

The students’ innovative research on snake protection, purifying contaminated water, and detecting chemical signals won them widespread recognition. Their efforts earned them second place at the district level, despite competing against private schools. The event was graced by Bhupalpalli MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, who felicitated the students with mementos and certificates of appreciation. The students celebrated were Sai Charan, S Sai Charan, B Shiva Yadav, and E Arun Kumar. MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao praised their talent and achievements while commending the efforts of Minority School Principal Ravi, along with science teachers Bandari Sridevi, CH Ravi, and M Ravi, for their guidance and support. This success underscores the collective efforts of the students, their teachers, and the administra-tion.

