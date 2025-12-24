Mins inspect devpt works at Medaram Jatara temple

Hanumakonda: Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka) along with Vem Narender Reddy, Adviser to the Chief Minister, arrived at Medaram in Mulugu to inspect the development works of the Sammakka–Saralamma Temple.

They were accorded a grand welcome with bouquets by Member of Parliament Porika Balaram Naik, District Collector Divakar TS, Superintendent of Police Sudheer Ram Nath Kekan, ITDA Project Officer Chitra Mishra, Bhupalpally Superintendent of Police Sirisetti Sankeerth, and DFO Rahul Kishan Jadhav. Later, the Ministers offered special prayers to the forest deities Sammakka and Saralamma.

Subsequently, in view of the Maha Jatara, they inspected the ongoing temple and infrastructure development works at Chilukalagutta Road, Sthupam, Kannepally, Jampannavagu, and the RTC Bus Station area in Medaram.

Earlier in the day, Ponguleti stated that the works undertaken by the State Government on the occasion of the Medaram Jatara are being executed in such a way that they will remain intact for the next two hundred years, and assured that all works will be completed within the stipulated time.

He said that lakhs of devotees, not only from Telangana but also from other states, are arriving at Medaram to have the darshan of the mother goddesses and fulfill their vows. Later, at the Haritha Hotel in Medaram, he conducted a comprehensive review meeting with senior officials of concerned departments and contractors, and issued directions on the progress of Medaram Jatara development works.

Addressing the media, Minister Srinivas Reddy said that restoration works using marble sculptures are progressing briskly in the Gaddela areas in a manner that reflects tribal traditions and culture.