Minus KCR's rule, life sciences sector can grow up to Rs 50 lakh cr: Bandi

Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar pooh-poohed the claim of BRS working president and Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao that the value of life sciences industry in Hyderabad would go up to US$ 250 billion (Rs 20 lakh crore) by 2030.

Addressing the PrajaGosa-BJP Bharosa street corner meeting in Alair on Saturday, he said, "This is just a humbug, If the BRS led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is pulled down from power, the value of the life sciences industry would go up to Rs 50 lakh crore. In fact, foreign industrialists are scared of investing in the state because of the land scams involving KCR's family and kickbacks they are demanding."

The BJP president said whatever investments India had been getting in the last eight years, they were all because of the credibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre. As many as 150 countries have come forward to invest in India. More than 50 per cent of all the foreign investments India had received in the last 75 years have come only during the Modi regime, he added.

He said the BRS government had not been able to attract even half of the investments received by the neighbouring Karnataka. "Despite having a potential city like Hyderabad, Telangana has not received even 5 per cent of the country's investments. It shows how atrocious the KCR regime is," he said.

Sanjay reiterated that KTR, who was basking in the glory of his father K Chandrasekhar Rao, has been making tall claims about his achievements. He could become BRS working president only because of KCR. In fact, no other leader except the one from the KCR family can become the chief minister or even BRS president. But in the BJP, even an ordinary party worker can become national and state unit president.

The BJP president listed out failures of the KCR government, including lack of completion of double-bedroom houses, failure to supply drinking water to every household under Mission Bhagiratha, filling up of vacancies of government jobs, paying unemployment allowance, implementing crop loan waiver and providing round-the-clock power supply to the farm sector.

"While Modi government sanctioned 2.5 lakh houses for the houseless poor in Telangana, KCR has not taken it up only to deny credit to Modi," he criticised.

Sanjay alleged that the KCR family was grabbing precious lands in the name of the development of temples. "He has done the same in Yadadri and now, he is eyeing lands in Kondagattu," he criticised.



