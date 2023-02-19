  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Miscreants rob couple in Narsingi

Miscreants rob couple in Narsingi
x

Miscreants rob couple in Narsingi

Highlights

  • The couple were going in a car at Perram Cheruvu area when two persons robbed them
  • The offenders collected gold ornaments and cash from them

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a couple was robbed of their belongings at Perram Cheruvu Narsingi on Saturday night.

According to the police, the couple were going in a car at Perram Cheruvu area when two persons robbed them.

The offenders collected gold ornaments and cash from them.

On information the police reached the spot and took up investigation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X