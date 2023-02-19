Miscreants rob couple in Narsingi
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a couple was robbed of their belongings at Perram Cheruvu Narsingi on Saturday night.
According to the police, the couple were going in a car at Perram Cheruvu area when two persons robbed them.
The offenders collected gold ornaments and cash from them.
On information the police reached the spot and took up investigation.
