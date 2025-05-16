Live
- JNTUA students secure jobs
- India-Pakistan Ceasefire Holds After Air Base Attack
- Modi govt hits back: MPs to expose Pakistan’s terror exports worldwide
- Dr Laxman to deliver a talk at Commonwealth’s Asia-Pacific workshop in Fiji
- Miss World 2025 Contestants from 22 Asian Nations to Visit Pillalamarri Today
- Close shave for 8 as major fire breaks out in building
- Lokayukta conducts searches in assets case
- BIAL partners with KPMG to develop an innovative Generative AI Platform
- Union Minister Somanna flags off Gadag-Wadi railway project
- Mangaluru’s Praja Soudha DC office set for grand opening by CM
Miss World 2025 Contestants from 22 Asian Nations to Visit Pillalamarri Today
Mahabubnagar: In a significant boost to Telangana’s tourism promotion efforts, contestants from 22 Asian countries participating in the Miss World...
Mahabubnagar: In a significant boost to Telangana’s tourism promotion efforts, contestants from 22 Asian countries participating in the Miss World 2025 pageant will visit the historic Pillalamarri heritage site in Mahabubnagar today at 5 PM.
The visit, planned in line with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s vision to highlight Telangana's cultural landmarks through global platforms, will include a tour of the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple, the archaeological museum, and the famed ancient banyan tree known as Pillalamarri.
While over 120 nations are competing in the Miss World 2025 event, this special field tour is exclusive to participants from Asia and Oceania.
Tourism department officials confirmed that all arrangements have been completed for the high-profile visit. The contestants are scheduled to arrive in Mahabubnagar from Hyderabad by this afternoon.