Miss World 2025 Contestants from 22 Asian Nations to Visit Pillalamarri Today

Mahabubnagar: In a significant boost to Telangana’s tourism promotion efforts, contestants from 22 Asian countries participating in the Miss World 2025 pageant will visit the historic Pillalamarri heritage site in Mahabubnagar today at 5 PM.

The visit, planned in line with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s vision to highlight Telangana's cultural landmarks through global platforms, will include a tour of the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple, the archaeological museum, and the famed ancient banyan tree known as Pillalamarri.

While over 120 nations are competing in the Miss World 2025 event, this special field tour is exclusive to participants from Asia and Oceania.

Tourism department officials confirmed that all arrangements have been completed for the high-profile visit. The contestants are scheduled to arrive in Mahabubnagar from Hyderabad by this afternoon.