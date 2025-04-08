Miss World contestants to visit Buddhavanam on May 12

Nalgonda: In view of the visit of Miss World contestants to Buddhavanam at Nagarjuna Sagar on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on May 12, District Collector Ila Tripathi instructed officials to ensure that no inconvenience is caused and that all arrangements are made smoothly.

On Monday evening, she conducted a review meeting in her chamber with officials from the tourism, revenue, police, and other departments regarding the upcoming visit.

It was revealed that 30 Miss World contestants will be visiting Buddhavanam at Nagarjuna Sagar during the Buddha Purnima celebrations. As part of their schedule, they are expected to spend time at Vijay Vihar and Buddhavanam.

Following this, they will explore the Jataka Vanam, participate in a meditation session at the Buddha Meditation Hall, and then proceed with the rest of the programme.

The Collector issued instructions to the revenue officials regarding protocol arrangements and directed the police to ensure proper security. Only those with valid passes should be allowed entry into Buddhavanam, she said. Rooms should be kept ready at Vijay Vihar for the visitors to rest. If the group chooses to visit the Nagarjuna Sagar dam, arrangements should also be made there.