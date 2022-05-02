MITS enters MoU with Pusan National University in South Korea

Madanapalle: Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pusan National University in South Korea, Dr C Yuvaraj told in a press meet held at the college premises on Sunday.

Leading Professor and Senior Researcher Dr Eswar Sunkara participated in the MoU signing ceremony on behalf of the MITS College and on behalf of Pusan National University- South Korea Prof Dr Moonsuk Yi - Dean-PNU International, Prof Dr Youngmi Jung - Associate Dean-PNU International and Dr Bong Koo Jeong, Director-PNU International attended the MoU signing ceremony. At the ceremony, Dr Moonsuk Yi (Dean-PNU International), South Korea and Prof Dr Eswar Sunkara exchanged signed documents with MoU, he said. He said MITS is the first Indian institute to join hands together with the Korea top-ranked Pusan University, South Korea. Both organisations promised to work together in the future to make constant collaboration with the top-ranked institutions