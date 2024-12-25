MLA Anirudh criticises TTD board

Mahabubnagar: Jadcherla MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy has criticized the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for its alleged decision to reject recommendation letters issued by Telangana public representatives for facilitating darshan and accommodations for devotees from Telangana.

While addressing media, he expressed strong disapproval of this discriminatory policy, which he believes could not have been implemented without the knowledge of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NChandrababu Naidu.

Reddy questioned how AP CM Naidu, who once famously stated that Andhra and Telangana are like his two eyes, could allow such a biased policy against Telangana representatives. “This is not just an insult to Telangana’s public representatives but also to the people of the state,” he stated.

Reddy highlighted that in the past, recommendation letters from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh representatives were treated equally by TTD, providing devotees with necessary services such as darshan and accommodations. However, he noted that this practice has changed in recent times, with TTD reportedly invalidating letters from Telangana leaders.

The issue first came to light when Reddy raised concerns during a visit to Tirumala. Following this, an Andhra minister visiting Telangana assured that the matter would be resolved positively once the new TTD board was formed. Despite this assurance, no progress has been observed since the board’s formation, Reddy pointed out.

In a statement, Reddy urged TTD to reconsider its decision and treat recommendation letters from Telangana with equal respect and validity.

“The decision to reject letters from Telangana representatives appears to be a policy directive, and such significant decisions cannot be made independently by the TTD Executive Officer without the Chief Minister’s approval,” he added.

He further stated that the majority of devotees visiting Tirumala hail from Telangana and contribute significantly to TTD’s revenue. “It is unjust to deny Telangana representatives the same privileges granted to their Andhra counterparts,” he said, calling for immediate intervention from AP CM Chandrababu Naidu to reverse the decision.