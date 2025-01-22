MLA Anirudh Reddy Vows to Develop All Government Schools with Rs 70 Crore in Two Years

Jadcherla: Jadcherla MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy has pledged to transform government schools in his constituency with a ₹70 crore investment over the next two years.

Speaking at a motivational program for 10th-grade students on Wednesday, Reddy announced plans to utilize Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds from industries in the Polepally SEZ to fund the initiative.

A special meeting with industry representatives and education officials has been scheduled for January 28 to discuss the mobilization of funds and outline the development roadmap.

Reddy emphasized the importance of improving basic infrastructure in schools, including buildings, furniture, and essential amenities. He acknowledged that while government schools have competent teachers, inadequate infrastructure often hampers students' progress.

“The estimated requirement for infrastructure development is ₹70 crore. Securing such a large amount from the government is challenging.

Therefore, we are collaborating with industries under CSR to make this vision a reality,” said Reddy.

Highlighting his commitment to students' welfare, the MLA pointed out previous efforts, including the distribution of BATA shoes to all students in the constituency this year. He also announced plans to provide school bags and water bottles in the upcoming academic year.

Addressing the students, Reddy stressed the pivotal role of 10th-grade education in shaping their future. To aid in their preparation, digital content books for Mathematics, Physics, Biology, and Social Studies are being distributed free of cost to students in grades 8, 9, and 10.

Reddy criticized past administrations for neglecting the welfare of schoolchildren and misusing CSR funds for personal gains. “This is a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at holistic school development. We will ensure all government schools are equipped with the necessary facilities within two years,” he asserted.

The program, held at Prem Ranga Gardens, was attended by education department officials, school principals, and other dignitaries.

Ends.