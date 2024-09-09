MLA assures help to flood-hit people

Gadwal: Chinnonipalli village in Gattu mandal in Gadwal constituency is reeling under rain woes, with flood water entering homes and affecting lives. MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy visited the village and assured the residents of all help from the government.

The MLA announced that financial aid of Rs 7,500 will be provided to each of the 250 affected residents, to cover transportation costs as they relocate temporarily. He

reminded them that the government had earlier proposed the establishment of an R&R (Rehabilitation and Resettlement) center, providing modern infrastructure to prevent future flooding. With 70% of the reservoir work now complete, he urged the villagers to relocate to the new R&R center for their safety and comfort. He promised to deliver essential services such as electricity and water at the new R&R center.

Drawing comparisons to a similar situation in Alur, where successful resettlement efforts were undertaken, Reddy promised the same level of support for Chinnonipalli. He pledged to take the issue to the attention of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and assured resolution of their issues in next three months including award of homes and land titles to all affected families. The event was attended by former district library chairman Jambu Raman Goud, senior Congress leader Gaddam Krishna Reddy, Patel Prabhakar Reddy, former MPP Vijay, and several local leaders and villagers.