MLA assures: We will buy every grain of rice
Local MLA Thudi Megha Reddy stated that every grain of rice produced by the farmers will be purchased and that an additional payment of 500 rupees per quintal will be given to every farmer producing thin varieties, urging farmers not to lose heart.
On Saturday, he inaugurated the third rice procurement centre established under the auspices of MEPMA, cooperative societies, and women’s groups at the Wanaparthy Agricultural Market Yard.
During this event, the MLA mentioned that a total of 241 procurement centres are being set up in Wanaparthy district, including 151 through women’s groups, 117 through cooperative societies, and 2 through MEPMA, with all arrangements made by the administrative machinery.
He urged the officials to ensure that farmers bringing rice to the procurement centres face no difficulties and requested that gunny bags and plastic covers be made available to conduct purchases without any issues as per government regulations.